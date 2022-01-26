Jack L. Crockett, Sr., age 75, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 2:45 a.m., on Friday, January 21, 2022, at his residence.

He was born April 5, 1946, in Welch, West Virginia, to Henry and Alice (Blankenship) Crockett; and married Darlene L. Clark on February 3, 1982, in Georgia. Jack loved fishing, being with his kids and grandkids, and was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed working with his hands. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Jimmy and Charles “C.T.” Crockett; and two sisters, Ennis Moore and Carol Jeffries.

He is survived by his wife, Darlene L. Crockett of Jasper, Ind.; nine children, Mike (Stephanie) Crockett of Jasper, Ind., Jason (Christy Dawson) Crockett of Roanoke, Virginia, Cecilia Crockett of Jasper, Ind., April (Ben) Trayweek of Jasper, Ind., Grant Crockett of Jasper, Ind., Paul of Virginia, Jackie Lee Crockett, Jr. of Danville, Virginia, David Crockett of Danville, Virginia and Shawn (Lisa) Crockett of North Carolina; three sisters, Sarah Albert, Betty Bowes and Pansy Janney, all of Virginia; one brother, Henry Crockett of Virginia; and by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.S.T., on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at the Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Roanoke, Virginia. A veteran’s honor guard will conduct military graveside rites. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com