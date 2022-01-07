Serice Stenftenagel files for nomination for Dubois County Commissioner in District 2.

Jasper businesswoman Serice Stenftenagel announced today she has filed for the Republican Party nomination for Dubois County Commissioner in District 2 which covers Bainbridge Township and the City of Jasper.

As the owner of two successful businesses in Dubois County, Little Si’s Construction and 2 Sign Guys, Stenftenagel brings forth 25 years of business experience in leadership, financial management, customer service, and public relations. She has a deep understanding of strategy, planned growth, and investments along with a positive work ethic.

Stenftenagel said, “I feel a great responsibility to our community and want to give back by providing my skills to help Dubois County. I believe strongly in listening to the voices of the voters. Just as I have done with my businesses, I will establish positive relationships between county government and our citizens because trust and loyalty are essential to our future.”

Serice Stenftenagel hasbeen a resident of Dubois County for over 30 years. She and her husband, Steve Stenftenagel, have two adult children, Nicolette Vogler (husband Keith) and Devin Stenftenagel, and three granddaughters: Sloan, Presley, and Beckette. She is a member of the Dubois County Builders Association and Moose Lodge 1175 and recently served as a member of the Jasper Economic Development Commission and as an Ambassador for the Jasper Chamber of Commerce.

Stenftenagel will be on the Republican ballot for the May 3 Indiana Primary Election cycle.