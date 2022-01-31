Jasper man was arrested on battery Charges early Sunday evening.
Jasper Police were dispatched to 1518 Mill Street in reference to a physical altercation Sunday around 3 pm.
After a thorough investigation, police determined 58-year-old Daniel Leblanc attempted to physically strike another male subject after a verbal altercation escalated.
Leblanc was lodged in the Dubois County Security Center on the charge of battery
Be the first to comment on "Jasper man was arrested on battery Charges early Sunday evening."