Jasper man was arrested on battery Charges early Sunday evening.

Jasper Police were dispatched to 1518 Mill Street in reference to a physical altercation Sunday around 3 pm.

After a thorough investigation, police determined 58-year-old Daniel Leblanc attempted to physically strike another male subject after a verbal altercation escalated.

Leblanc was lodged in the Dubois County Security Center on the charge of battery