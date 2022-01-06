Joseph A. Jerger Jr., age 85, of Ireland, Indiana, passed away at 2:16 p.m. on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Joe was born in Ireland, Indiana, on January 26, 1936, to Joseph Sr. and Helena (Dupps) Jerger. He married Mary Ann Wolf on July 18, 1970, in St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana.

Joe was a 1954 graduate of Jasper High School.

He was a United States Army Veteran.

He was a grain and livestock farmer, previously worked at Vet and Poultry Supply, was a part time city Postal Carrier, and retired from Buffalo Trace golf course where he had worked for 16 years.

Joe was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, Ireland K of C, and American Legion Post #147.

He was an avid target shooter, and enjoyed playing cards, spending time outdoors, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are his wife, Mary Ann Jerger, Ireland, IN, nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are six sisters, Joan Glendening, Helen Jerger, Alice Hochgesang, Mildred Beckman, Mary Ann Haas, and Ruth Knies, and three brothers, Harold, John, and Charles Jerger.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Joseph A. Jerger Jr. will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 10, 2022, in St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, with burial to follow in St. Paul’s Cemetery in Haysville, Indiana. The American Legion Post #147 will conduct military grave side rites.

A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. (noon) – 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before services at the church from 9:00-10:00 a.m. on Monday.

Masks and social distancing are encouraged for the visitation and the Mass.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville or to the wishes of the family.

