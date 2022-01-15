Kentucky artist’s work on display at Saint Meinrad Archabbey

St. MEINRAD- An exhibit of wood block and Styrofoam prints called “A Sense of Place” will be on display from January 12 through February 20, 2022, in the Saint Meinrad Archabbey Library Gallery, St. Meinrad, IN.

The gallery will exhibit works by Kentucky artist Chris Plummer. This exhibit showcases both a series of landscapes inspired by the land near Plummer’s home in Niagara, Kentucky, and a series of black and white prints centered around the idea of house and home. The ideas of community, the environment, family, neighborhoods, and houses have always been central to Plummer’s art.

Plummer has been enamored with print making since he made his first print in 1995, carving a block of birch plywood and rolling ink on its surface. In 1999, he earned a BFA at Northern Kentucky University. Since then, he has participated in local and regional art fairs, winning many awards. In 2021, he won best in show in the Around the Loop Art Fair in Memphis, Tennessee. In 2019, he won best in show at the Q-Fest Art Fair in Quincy, Illinois, and the Around the Fountain Art Fair in Lafayette, Indiana.

For library hours, call (812) 357-6401 or (800) 987-7311 or visit the Archabbey Library’s website: www.saintmeinrad.edu/library/library-hours/.

The exhibit is free and open to the public. Those wishing to view the exhibit may want to arrive at least 30 minutes before closing time. Due to the COVID situation, guests to Saint Meinrad are asked to wear masks.