Lawrence G. Welp, age 63, of Ferdinand, Indiana, passed away at 1:50 p.m. on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Larry was born on October 10, 1958, in Jasper, Indiana, to Herbert and Ida Mae (Seifert) Welp.

He was a 1977 graduate of Jasper High School.

Larry was a United States Navy Veteran.

He was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper and most recently attended St. Ferdinand Catholic Church.

He was an avid movie watcher and was a devout Catholic. He also enjoyed spending time at Patoka Lake and being with his family and friends.

Surviving are his father, Herbert Welp, Jasper, IN, seven siblings, Keith Welp, Jasper, IN, Ronald (Connie) Welp, Rosemont, MN, Scott (Anne) Welp, Indianapolis, IN, Joe Welp, Jasper, IN, Mary Ann (Dan) Beissel, Apple Valley, MN, Robert (Cheryl) Welp, Celestine, IN, and Michelle (Tim) Fulton, Evansville, IN, several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death is his mother, Ida Mae Welp.

A Memorial Mass for Lawrence G. Welp will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 21, 2022, in Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. V.F.W. Post #673 will conduct military rights.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Memorial Hospital Foundation.

