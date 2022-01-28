Leland Dale Reller, age 72, of Stendal, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at his residence.

He was born June 23, 1949, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Paul and Juanita (Osburn) Reller; and married Dixie Lea Collins on August 31, 1968, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Stendal. Dale was a school teacher and taught English at Washington High School. He received his Master’s Degree in Education and was awarded grants from the Eli Lilly Foundation to further his studies in England. Following his retirement from teaching, Dale took up work as a handyman doing business as Reller Construction and Painting. He was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church and the Lockhart Township Community Club. Dale loved to read, go for walks, and spend time with his grandchildren and family.

He is survived by his wife, Dixie Reller of Stendal; two sons, Heath Allen (Jessica) Reller of Stendal and Shane Douglas (Terran) Reller of Huntingburg; two sisters, Mary (Phil) Pyle of Huntingburg and Marcia (Dave) Burgdorf of Stendal; two brothers, Kirk (Heidi) Reller of Huntingburg and Larry Reller of Stendal; and six grandchildren, Coby, Nolan, Lucas, Conner, Sarah and Gabe.

Funeral services for Dale Reller will be held at 2:00 p.m., E.S.T., on Monday, January 31, 2022, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Stendal with burial to follow at the church cemetery.

Friends may call for visitation at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church from 12:00 noon-2:00 p.m., on Monday, the day of the service. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. All public visitation will be held at the church. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. Condolences may be shared online at www.nassandson.com