The public is asked to help nominate a deserving physician for our annual Little Company of Mary Outstanding Physician Award. In support and recognition of exceptional and exemplary devotion to continuing Christ’s healing mission, Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center began presenting the LCM Outstanding Physician Award to a deserving physician in 2013. This award is named after the Sisters of the Little Company of Mary, the sponsors of Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. Last year’s recipient was Frank Hopkins, MD.

The award is based on outstanding job performance reflecting Memorial Hospital’s Mission Statement and the Core Values of Respect for Human Dignity, Compassionate Caring, Stewardship, Quality, and Justice. To be accepted as a nominee, a physician must be classified as a member of the hospital’s Active Medical Staff for a minimum of 12 months and be in good standing with the Medical Staff.

The nomination process begins with an individual completing and submitting a nomination form to Michele Rose at Memorial Hospital’s Medical Staff Office, by January 31, 2022. All nominations will be reviewed by the hospital’s Mission Committee, with the top six nominees then forwarded for review by a selection committee consisting of Medical Staff officers, the President and Chief Executive Officer, the Vice President of Ambulatory Services and Chief Medical Officer, the Director of Mission Integration, and the Vice President of Patient Services and Chief Nursing Officer of Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. The LCM Outstanding Physician Award will be presented by the Medical Staff President at a later date in the Spring.

For more information or to receive a nomination form, please contact Michele Rose at 812-996-0675 or mrose@mhhcc.org, or log onto the hospital’s website at www.mhhcc.org.