a new report by Commodity.com looking at the U.S. states with the most expensive natural gas prices. New data released from the Bureau of Labor Statistics in early December showed a continued rise in inflation, with consumer prices in November rising 6.8% over the prior year. One of the main categories driving inflation overall has been energy, where prices now are up a total of 33.3% over their 2020 levels. While the rate of growth month-to-month has slowed, the cost of utility gas service was 25.1% higher in November than it was one year ago. Researchers ranked states according to the average residential natural gas price, expressed in dollars per million BTU.

In 2020, the annual average residential gas price in Indiana was $8.28 per million BTU, compared to $10.40 at the national level. Out of all U.S. states, Indiana has the 14th lowest natural gas prices.

