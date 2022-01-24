Margaret L. “Maggie” Schmitt, age 61 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 12:53 am on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Jewish Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.

Maggie was born in Henderson, Kentucky on December 18, 1960 to Wavie and Betty (Peak) Harley.

She married Doug W. Schmitt on September 16, 1994 in Newport, Kentucky.

Maggie worked as the Deli Manager for Buehler Foods/Houchin’s IGA in Jasper for many years until her retirement due to health reasons.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. She was also a member of the Jasper Moose, the Jasper German Club, and the LVAD Friends Group.

She was an avid Cincinnati Reds and Bengals fan, and an avid NASCAR fan.

Surviving is her husband, Doug Schmitt of Jasper, four children, Jessie Ray (Kenny), Evansville, Nick Wright, Henderson, KY, Monica Greer (Demetrius), Jasper, and Trisha Orellana (Orlando), Jasper, nine grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, one sister, Dorothy Rapp (Joe), Lexington, KY, one brother, Charlie Davis (Sharon), Richmond, KY, and her fur babies, Cincy and Spoteye.

Preceding her in death were her parents, an infant son, Christopher Wright, and a brother, Joe Davis, who passed away in infancy.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Maggie will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper. The family requests you wear your favorite sports or Mickey Mouse apparel, especially the Reds and Bengals.

A visitation will be held from 10 am until 12:30 pm on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, the American Heart Association, or to a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.