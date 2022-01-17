Melvin L. “Butch” Denu, age 69 of Crystal, Indiana, passed away at 11:45 am on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Melvin was born in Huntingburg, Indiana on March 12, 1952, to Leo and Elvira (Friedman) Denu.

He was a graduate of the Dubois High School Class of 1970.

He worked in home construction, then installed Inground Pleasure Pools in the southern Indiana area, and then worked at the French Lick Resort.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, and spending time in the outdoors.

Surviving is three sisters, Geraldine Heeke of Dubois, Brenda Eisenhut (Michael), Haysville, and Melinda Lueken (Glenn), Dubois, nieces, and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents, one sister, Thelma Stratman, two brothers, Roman and Leon Denu, and several nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Melvin L. “Butch” Denu will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at St. Raphael Catholic Church in Dubois, IN with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9 am until the 11 am Mass time on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at St. Raphael Catholic Church in Dubois.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Raphael Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.