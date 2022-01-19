Memorial Hospital free car seat clinic on Tuesday, January 25th

Memorial Hospital and Health Care CenterOffers Free Child Car Seat Inspections.

Memorial Hospital is hosting a free car seat clinic on Tuesday, January 25th. from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm in the 1st level of the Memorial Hospital Parking Garage, located on 13th Street, Jasper. Certified car seat technicians will be available to inspect your child’s car seat to make sure it is properly installed.

Limited appointments are available. Please call (812) 996-7718 to reserve a time.