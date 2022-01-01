Mildred Arlene Mitchell, 68, of St. Croix, IN passed away on , 2021 in English, IN.

She was born on , 1953 to Allen Jesse Grant and Blanche Arlen (Remington) Grant in Magnolia, Indiana in Crawford County.

Millie loved fishing, Euchre and Rummy card playing and was pretty good Mechanic. She was by trade a cake baker and decorator for many years, which she retired from Syracuse University from there Bakery Dept. Millie really enjoyed the farm life, which included helping her brother put up hay in the summer. She was a loving sister to her sister and brothers and enjoyed going to church at the Christian Missionary Church in Carefree, IN.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and her brother Gary Grant.

Millie is survived by her brothers; Uriel Grant, Wayne (Teresa) Grant, and Aaron Grant and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will , 2022 at 1:00 pm at Denbo Funeral Home in English, IN with visitation starting at 10:00 am.

Online condolences may be made at www.denbo-dillmanfuneralhomes.com