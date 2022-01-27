Mobile Vaccination and testing unit at Martin County 4-H Fairgrounds

The Indiana Department of Health mobile vaccination and the testing unit will be at the Community Building at Martin County 4-H Fairgrounds Wednesday, January 26th to Saturday, January 29thfrom Noon to 8:00 pm. This clinic will offer Modernaand Pfizer Vaccine and can administer booster doses to those who qualify Johnson & Johnson vaccine will not be available at this clinic. Covid-19 Vaccine can be given to anyone age 5 and up. Those 5 to 18 must receive the Pfizer vaccine. Covid testing will also be available. This clinic will be held inside the community building. No appointment is necessary. The address for the Fairgrounds is 2666 US Hwy 50, Loogootee, IN.

Booster dose information:

For individuals who received a Pfizer vaccine, a booster dose may be administered to anyone 12 and over at least 5 months after completing your 2nd dose.

For individuals who received the Moderna vaccine, a booster dose may be administered to anyone 18 and over at least 5 months after completing your 2nd dose.

For individuals who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a booster dose is recommended for anyone 18 and older who were vaccinated 2 or more months ago. It is recommended that the booster dose be Pfizer or Moderna. Johnson & Johnson vaccine will not be available during this clinic.