Nancy J. Lampert, age 80 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 5:35 pm on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Nancy was born in Jasper, Indiana to Edgar and Victoria “Dolly” (Jerger) Dittmer. She married Ambrose Lampert on September 18, 1965 in St. Joseph Catholic Church.

She was a homemaker and also worked as a phone operator for Indiana Bell, worked at the Jasper Ben Franklin, and then retired from the Jasper Dairy Queen.

She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper and their Blessed Sodality.

She enjoyed playing bingo, cooking and canning, crocheting and embroidery, her cats, and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Surviving is her husband, Ambrose Lampert, Jasper, two sons David Lampert, Jasper and Steven Lampert, Loogootee, one daughter, Kristy Wagner, Evansville, four grandchildren, Joshua Lampert, Megan Lampert, Victoria Espino, and Noah Wagner, one great grandchild, Ruby Rose Espino, and one sister, Shirley Eckert.

Preceding her in death were her parents, one son, Andrew “Andy” Lampert, two sisters, Kathleen Dittmer who died in infancy, and Marilyn Young and two brothers, Jack and Jim Dittmer.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Nancy J. Lampert will be held at 10 am on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 3 pm until 7 pm on Wednesday, January 26, 2021 at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, and from 9 am until the 10 am Mass time on Thursday at Holy Family Catholic Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

