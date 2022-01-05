Northeast Dubois Preschool Registration for the 2022-23 school year held Thursday, January 20.

Northeast Dubois Preschool Registration for the 2022-23 school year will be held Thursday, January 20 from 6:00- 7:00 pm in the Dubois Elementary School Cafeteria.

Three-year-old and four-year-old class options are available. Children must be 3 on or before August 1, 2022.

The registration fee is $45.00 and is due at registration.

For those who are not wanting to attend in person, forms are also available online at nedubois.k12.in.us and can be returned to school anytime from now until February 4, 2022.

Please bring the child’s birth certificate (from the Health Department) and social security card at the time of registration.

Any questions can be directed to the Dubois Elementary School Office at 812-678-3011.