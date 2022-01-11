Omer Eugene “Gene” Mitchell, age 86, of Huntingburg, Duff area, Indiana, passed away at 8:55 p.m., on Wednesday, January 5th, 2022, at The Waters of Huntingburg.

He was born December 17, 1935, in Eckerty, IN, to Albert and Dovie (King) Mitchell, Sr. Gene worked in the maintenance department at Jasper Rubber Company. He loved to go fishing; was a bee keeper; raised and hunted with his coon dogs and beagles; would make wine from a variety of fruits and berries and harvested honey from his bee hives. Gene is preceded in death by his father, Albert, Sr.; his mother, Dovie Maxey; a daughter, Tonya Moore; a sister, Frieda Jones; two brothers, Jack and Jr. Mitchell.

He is survived by his daughter and caregiver, Lisa Moore of Troy; two sons, Wayne (Dawn) Mitchell of Colorado and Wesley Mitchell of Huntingburg; his longtime companion, Sharon Coons who he always referred to as “My Sweetie”; a sister, Mayme Lytle of Oakland City; eight grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Omer Eugene Mitchell will be held at 2:00 p.m., E.S.T., on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. Burial will follow at Mayo Cemetery. Ryan Stiles will officiate the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., on Sunday, the day of the service.