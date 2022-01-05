Public health managers in Indiana are cutting the coronavirus school quarantine in half.

Indiana’s State Department of Health yesterday said kids who test positive for the coronavirus only have to miss five days of school, not 10. Kids will have to wear a mask when they return to school. If they don’t want to do that, they’ll have to stay home for the full ten days. The state is also changing the rules for close-contact cases.

In schools with mask mandates, kids who are close to someone who tests positive for the virus don’t have to quarantine. In schools without mask requirements, only fully vaccinated kids can stay in the classroom. All other close contacts have to quarantine at home for at least five days.