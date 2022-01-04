Purdue Extension Annual meeting Saturday, January 15th.

Take time this year to learn about Purdue Extension; who we are, what we do, and future plans for 2022; at our annual meeting on Saturday, January 15th, 2022. In addition to brief presentations by Dubois County Educators, we’ll be welcoming guest speaker, Ashley Adair. Scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. EST, the program will take place in the Lecture Hall of the Center for Technology, Innovation and Manufacturing (CTIM) Building on Vincennes University Jasper Campus (850 College Avenue, Jasper, IN). Community leaders, local groups, and county residents are encouraged to attend.

Ashley Adair, Specialist in Organic Agriculture with Purdue University’s Cooperative Extension Services, will share a 1-hour presentation and discussion on organic food labels and what they actually mean to the consumer. Attendees can expect to learn a brief history of organic agriculture in the US, what some of the labels you might see on food products mean, and what drives the diversity of “origin” labels that we see in the marketplace today.

Register for this event online at http://bit.ly/PE-AM21, with RSVPs requested by January 10th. Breakfast will be provided by Azura Café to pre-registered guests.

For more information, contact the Purdue Extension – Dubois County office at 812-482-1782 orcebrewer@purdue.edu.