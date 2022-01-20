Ray McCormick to seek Democratic nomination in Indiana’s 8th Congressional District

Ray McCormick to seek Democratic nomination for Congress in Indiana’s 8th Congressional District

Ray McCormick announced today he is seeking the Democratic nomination to serve as the next member of Congress from Indiana’s 8th congressional district.

“Caring for God’s creation has always been one of our highest priorities. At our home, we’ve grown peaches, cattle, corn, and an abundance of wildlife; for us, this is our purpose and our cornerstone. We need to protect our way of life here in Southwest Indiana and do all we can to improve it for our neighbors and for future generations.” Ray and his wife Cheryl are the 5th generations of McCormicks to farm in Vincennes.

Ray is nationally recognized in the field of farming and conservation. “My lifetime of dedication to these principles of conservation has led me across our nation, as I have pursued many relevant causes, established critical pipelines and lifelong friendships, and achieved a level of success that will forever impact our future. As your congressman, I would be well-positioned to lead our district, state, and country.” “Building healthy soils that provide us with clean water, clean air, healthy food, and fertile land do not campaign slogans, they are the practices that I’ve pioneered on our farm for decades. Protecting our abundant natural resources, our critical infrastructure, will directly impact communities of every size throughout the district. We all depend on each other; when we all work together, imagine what we can accomplish. If you elect me to Congress from the 8th district, together we can work together to achieve these bipartisan goals.”

Ray and Cheryl have two children and three grandchildren. The 8th District is newly redrawn and includes 21 counties: Clay, Crawford, Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Greene, Fountain, Knox, Martin, Orange, Owen, Parke, Perry, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Sullivan, Vanderburgh, Vermillion, Vigo, and Warrick.

To find out more about the campaign, follow the campaign on Facebook or Instagram

@Raymccormickforcongress or on the website www.raymccormickforcongress.com