Republican Beth E. Sermersheim announces her candidacy for Dubois County Prosecutor

Republican Beth E. Sermersheim has announced her candidacy for Dubois County Prosecutor. She officially filed to seek the office on , 2022.

Sermersheim, 35, has been a deputy prosecutor in Dubois County for more than 10 years, having served as the Chief Deputy Prosecutor in Dubois County since 2015.

Prosecutor Anthony Quinn, who recently announced his candidacy for Superior Court Judge, is pleased to see her stepping up into this role. “It has been a pleasure to work with Beth and to watch her excel as a lawyer. I know she will serve the community well as Prosecutor,” said Quinn.

Working with Quinn, Sermersheim has had a successful career as a deputy prosecutor in Dubois County. She led and coordinated three undercover drug dealing operations where she and local law enforcement officers targeted and brought charges against drug dealers in the county. She has also successfully aided in prosecuting all of the murder charges brought against individuals in Dubois County since 2016.

As part of her current duties as Chief Deputy Prosecutor, Sermersheim enjoys assisting and providing training to local enforcement officers. Sermersheim says her goal has always been to protect the safety of the citizens of Dubois County, as well as to protect the rights of victims of crimes.

“If I am elected as prosecutor, I will do everything in my power to make our community safer. It is my role to speak for victims, and I will do so vigorously. A prosecutor must be both a hard stop and a path forward. I will work to provide an opportunity for individuals who seek rehabilitation to find success, but will be firm in my efforts to keep the public safe from those who cannot or choose not to be rehabilitated.”

Sermersheim, the daughter of Mark and Marlene Schroeder, grew up in Dubois County and graduated from Jasper High School in 2004. She received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Evansville in 2007. She graduated summa cum laude from the University of Louisville Brandeis School of Law in 2011, ranking second in her class. During law school, she interned at the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office. Sermersheim has been practicing as a prosecutor with the Dubois County Prosecutor’s Office since graduating from law school.

Sermersheim is married to Jesse Sermersheim and resides in Jasper with her family. She is a member and past vice president of the Dubois County Bar Association and she is a member of St. Mary Church in Ireland.