Richard A. “Pete” Rasche, age 79 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 4:54 pm on Friday, January 28, 2022 at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Pete was born in Huntingburg, Indiana on August 28, 1942 to Richard C. and Margaret J. (Donahue) Rasche. He married Carol Bauer on July 17, 1992 in Sevierville, TN.

He was a U.S. Navy Veteran who served in the South Pacific, and a was a member of the American Legion.

Pete served as a Jasper City police officer, where he retired as the assistance chief after 37 years of service, and then served as a courthouse security officer for the Dubois County Sherriff’s Department for 8 years. He was member of the Fraternal Order of Police.

He was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ in Jasper, Indiana.

Pete was very involved with Jasper Little League Baseball, and also drove the Jasper High School athletic buses for over 30 years.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, spending time on his property in Orange County, riding motorcycles, and spending time with family.

Surviving is his wife, Carol Rasche of Jasper, five sons, Rick Rasche (Lisa), Huntingburg, Tim Rasche (Ann), Jasper, Shane Rasche (Julie Cline), Bloomington, Chuck Rasche, Jasper, Luke Rasche (Kelly), Huntingburg, one step-son, Randy Bauer (Jane), Celestine, one step-daughter, Suzanne Bauer, Plainfield, IN, six grandchildren, Lane , Jesse, and Sylvie Rasche, Dillon Rasche, and Mitchel and Hunter Rasche, five step grandchildren, Evan, Alex, Averi Bauer, and Erika and Kaleb Turpin, and two sisters, Janice Rasche, Jasper, and Grace Tennant (Bob), Owensboro, KY.

Preceding him in death was one grandson, Elliot Rasche, one sister, Joan Cissell, and one brother, Don Rasche.

Funeral services for Richard A. “Pete” Rasche will be held at 11am on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Trinity United Church of Christ in Jasper, Indiana with burial to follow at Enlow City Cemetery in Jasper. The American Legion Post #147 will conduct military graveside rites. Masks will be required for the funeral service.

A visitation will be held from 3pm until 7pm on Monday, January 31, 2022 at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, and from 10am until the 11am service at Trinity United Church of Christ on Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Church of Christ or a favorite charity.

