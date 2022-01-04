Rita Brockman, 90 of St. Meinrad, passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Northwood Good Samaritan Retirement Center in Jasper.

Rita was born April 1, 1931 in Tell City to Henry and Catherine (Eberle) Strobel.

She is survived by four sons, Paul (Judy) Brockman and Terry (Sandy) Brockman all of Ferdinand, Steve Brockman of New Albany and Fred (Jennifer) Brockman of Jasper; two daughters, Rita (John) Cherkis of Semmes, AL and Kathy (Joe) Schaefer of Bardstown, KY; daughter in-laws, Michelle Brockman and Cindy Brockman of St.Meinrad; a brother, Paul Strobel of Tell City and a sister, Carol Dauby of Tell City; sixteen grandchildren, Nineteen great-grandchildren

Funeral services for Rita Brockman will be Friday, January 7th at 10:00 AM In St. Ferdinand Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, January 6th from 4-8:00 PM at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand and 7-9:30 AM on Friday.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Dubois County Right to Life. Online condolences at www.becherfuneralhome.com