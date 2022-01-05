Robert G. Jackle, age 87, of Portersville, Indiana, passed away at 3:20 a.m. on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, in Brookside Village in Jasper, Indiana.

Robert was born in on October 5, 1934, to Ceril and Cleda (Mehne) Jackle. His first marriage was to Sandra Richards, and she preceded him in death on June 29, 1992. He married Sharon Rose Jones on December 27, 1999, in Christ Lutheran Church in Haysville, Indiana, and she preceded him in death on September 4, 2006.

He was a 1952 graduate of Jasper High School, and then attended Purdue University and graduated in 1956 with a Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture. He then earned his wings from Lake Central Airlines (now American Airlines) in 1956.

He was a lifelong dairy farmer, owning Spring Valley Farm, and had previously worked for Lake Central Airlines. Spring Valley Farm was awarded Farm Family of the Year in the 1980s.

He was a lifetime member of Christ Lutheran Church in Haysville, Indiana, where he previously served on church council, and had been president and vice president; he was also a lay minister for several local Lutheran churches, and a member of the Indiana-Kentucky Synod, where he was a chairman. Robert was a member of the National Dairy Herd Information Association, Dairyman Incorporated, a 4-H Boys’ Club Leader, past 4-H President, and taught classes for FFA.

He enjoyed woodworking and fixing, building, and working with computers.

Surviving are eight children, Sharon Rizley, Jasper, IN, Kathryn (Joseph) Cozza, Jasper, IN, James (Diana) Jackle, Huntingburg, IN, Mike (Brenda) Jones, Cecil (Mary Rose) Jones, Bob Jones, all of Washington, IN, Meledia Carpenter, Jasper, IN, Pat Guy, Carmel, IN, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, and one brother, Jerry (Joyce) Jackle, Boone Township, IN.

Preceding him in death are three children, Thomas, Ronald, and Kenneth Jackle, three grandsons, Garet Schepers, Andy Jones, and an infant Hollingsworth, one granddaughter, Veronica Jean Taber, one son-in-law, Darren Rizley, and one brother, Dennis Jackle.

A funeral service for Robert G. Jackle will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022, in Christ Lutheran Church in Haysville, Indiana, with burial to follow in Portersville Cemetery. Pastor Tim Kraemer will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before services at the church from 10:00-11:00 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church or to a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.