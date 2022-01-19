Robert Lee Daniel Tyring, age 92, of Jasper, passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper.

He was born May 3, 1929, in Evansville, Indiana to Elvah Edward and Louella C. (Nordhorn) Tyring. While in school, he enjoyed playing basketball. Robert was a coal miner with UMWA # 9926 for 42 years. He was also a farmer and enjoyed working with his horses. Robert was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Lynnville as well as St. Peters Lutheran Church in Stendal. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his first wife, Beverly (Ingram) Tyring in 2009.

He is survived by his second wife, Janet F. (Tisdale) Tyring; four children, Deborah (Ralph) Baker of Indianapolis, Marilyn (James) McCord of Ft. Valley, Virginia, Bobby Gene Tyring of Oakland City, Daniel (Carlene) Tyring of Washington; two step-children, Teresa (John) Voegerl and Jeff (Joan) Miley both of Jasper; a sister, Geneva Plassmeier of LaPorte, Indiana; 8 grandchildren, 6 step-grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 5 step-great-grandchildren

Services for Robert Tyring will be held on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery in Lynnville, Indiana. Reverend Jim and Reverend John McCord will officiate the services.

Friends may call for visitation on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 from 12:00 p.m to 2:00 p.m the day of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery or the Lynnville Museum of the Coal Industry. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com