Sandra L Turner, age 77, of Schnellville, Indiana, passed away at 12:20 p.m. on , 2022, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana, surrounded by family.

She was born , 1944 to John T and Dolores “Tootsie” Haas in Schnellville, Indiana. She enjoyed living in Schnellville and spent her entire life living there, first in town (across from the Brown Derby plot), moving ½ way down the “mill” hill with her family, and once married living in the house “on the hill by the mill” and finally moving back across the creek to take care of her mother.

She was a stay-at -home mom for 10 years and then went to work at Memorial Hospital. She then worked for Dr. Charles Klamer for many years before making the leap to the Jasper Corporation and ending her working career at Patoka Lake Water and Sewer District, retiring in 2009. She also had her “love” job working as a CNA for over 13 years for the Sisters of St. Benedict, Hildegard Health Center, retiring in 2013.

Her faith was deep and she was a devoted member of Divine Mercy/Sacred Heart, where she served in many capacities including Eucharistic Minister, decorator, prayer Catechist, Coordinator of the Adoration Chapel at Sacred Heart, workshop commission member, secretary for the St. Vincent dePaul Society, member of St. Ann’s, a link in the prayer line, and many behind the scenes roles as well. She felt privileged to go on the first church-sponsored Mission Trip and spoke of it often. She was honored in 2006 with the well-deserved Simon Brute award and in 2008 with the Mother Teresa Service Award. She was a devoted Oblate of St. Benedict and will be missed by her surviving “FROGS”. Sandy was also an active participant in the YMCA Morning Energizer class which she attended with joy and determination, glad to be part of such a wonderful group. Sandy loved her family passionately and they were all her pride and joy. Her family included those that had actual blood ties but also pretty well anyone she met.

She was a genuinely kind soul who always listened earnestly and never said a harsh word about anyone. Even when faced with adversity she had a smile and rarely complained and always jumped in to help wherever and whenever she was needed.

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents John in 1971 and Dolores in 1982, and her brother Bill in 2020.

She is survived by her six children Cheryl (Andrew) Verkamp of Kyana, Donna (Thomas Pinkston) Mundy of Schnellville, Marsha (Doug) Bender of Bristow, Kevin (MarySue) Olinger of St. Anthony, Kathy (Gregg) Wilmes) of St. Anthony, and Bonnie (Keith) Miller of Haubstadt. She is also survived by sixteen grandchildren: and twenty great-grandchildren with another on the way She is also survived by her sister Lana (Mark) Hubers of Jasper, nieces, nephews, and many cousins and friends.

Sandy’s entire life was focused on giving. With her passion in mind, in lieu of flowers and memorial gifts, please consider donating to the Sisters of St. Benedict, Divine Mercy Parish, an area food pantry, or a favorite charity of your choice. She would really love that you helped others in her honor. She will be missed by many as she was loved by many. Anyone who knew her had an exceptional life with her and also because of her.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on , 2022, in Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Schnellville, Indiana, with burial to follow at a later date.

Visitation will held from 2:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. on , 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before services at the church from 9-10 on .

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com