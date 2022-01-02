Sarah J. Braunecker, age 66, of Ireland, Indiana, passed away at 7:15 p.m. on Friday, December 31, 2021, at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper, Indiana surrounded by family.

Sarah was born in Jasper, Indiana on February 18, 1955, to Lawrence E. and Bernita (Hulsman) Stenftenagel. She married Mark A. Braunecker on October 21, 1978, in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

She was a member of St Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana.

Sarah graduated from Jasper High School and went on to receive her cosmetology degree. She worked at the Ireland Hair Care Center and Jackie’s Travel in Jasper.

She enjoyed spending time with her grandson, taking care of her horses, keeping her vehicles clean, cutting hair, tending to her flower beds, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving is her husband of 43 years, Mark Braunecker, Ireland, IN, one son, Benjamin Braunecker, Stendal, IN, one grandson, Beau Braunecker, one sister; Carol Wehr, two brothers; Brett (Candice) and Scott (Karen) Stenftenagel and nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death are her parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Sarah J. Braunecker will be held on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, IN with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 am until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.