Secretary Holli Sullivan Files to seek the Republican Party’s Nomination for Secretary of State.

Secretary of State Holli Sullivan today filed to seek the Republican Party’s nomination for Secretary of State to continue protecting the integrity of Indiana’s elections.

“As Secretary of State I know how much is at stake,” Sullivan said. “I’m running because safe and secure elections is not a destination. It is a relentless pursuit to ensure that all eligible voters are able to cast a ballot and all legal votes are counted in a timely manner, free of fraud, corruption and interference.”

Secretary Sullivan became Indiana’s 62nd Secretary of State when she was appointed by Governor Eric Holcomb following the retirement of Secretary Connie Lawson.

During her time in office, Sullivan has partnered with local officials to increase election safeguards with improved equipment. As cybersecurity threats continue to grow, she is working with legislators to bolster security around absentee ballots.

Prior to becoming Secretary of State, Holli Sullivan served in the Indiana House of Representatives for eight years where she worked with the Secretary of State’s office to pass legislation to protect Indiana’s elections, including authoring the bill that provided funding for critical local cybersecurity improvements in time for the 2020 elections.

“Here in Indiana, we have safe and secure elections with our strong voter ID laws and our transparent process for maintaining current and accurate voter rolls,” Sullivan said. “Democrats and their allies are trying to federalize our elections. We can never let this happen. Hoosier elections should always be run by Hoosiers.”

As Secretary of State, Holli Sullivan also works to cut red tape for businesses and fights to protect Hoosiers’ hard-earned money through the office’s other divisions. She oversees the chartering of new businesses, regulation of the securities industry, commissioning of notaries public, registration of trademarks, and licensing of vehicle dealerships throughout Indiana.

Secretary Sullivan and her husband of 25 years, Chad, live and raise their three children – Dalton, Savannah and Sawyer – in Evansville.

The Indiana Republican State Convention will take place in Indianapolis on June 18.