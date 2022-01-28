Secretary of State Holli Sullivan Recognizes National Poll Worker Recruitment Day

Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan Tuesday recognized National Poll Worker Recruitment Day, a civic event encouraging more people to become election workers.

“Our nation’s free and fair elections are a model for democracy across the globe, and poll workers are a critical part of our electoral system. The process only works with the help of everyday citizens,” Secretary Sullivan said. “As Indiana’s 2022 primary election approaches, I encourage Hoosiers to consider signing up to be a poll worker to serve their neighbors and communities.”

Individuals wishing to work the polls can do so by contacting the Election Administrator in their county. Poll workers are compensated for their service and must be a registered voters in the county they wish to work.

More information about signing up to be a poll worker in Indiana can be found here.

About National Poll Worker Recruitment Day – National Poll Worker Recruitment Day is a national day of action established by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission to encourage people to help America vote by signing up to be a poll worker. By encouraging more people to become poll workers in their communities, National Poll Worker Recruitment Day is addressing the critical shortage of poll workers, strengthening our democracy, inspiring greater civic engagement, and volunteerism, and helping America vote.