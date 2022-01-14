Secretary Sullivan Announces Record Number of Business Filings in 2021

INDIANAPOLIS (January 12, 2022) – Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan announced a record-breaking number of new businesses were registered in Indiana in 2021, with nearly 100,000 new businesses registered.

“2021 was an incredible and record-breaking year for business growth in Indiana,” said Secretary Sullivan. “The overwhelming majority of new businesses registered are based right here in Indiana, a sign of our state’s strong economic environment. Hoosiers know that when we say Indiana is open for business, we mean it!”

The Secretary of State’s Business Services Division is responsible for registering all business in the state of Indiana. Most users completed their registration through INBiz, Indiana’s business registration portal. Overall, 94,670 businesses were registered in 2021. 86,416 filings were for businesses based in Indiana. 9,623 filings were businesses headquartered outside of the state.

In total, registrations increased 26.3% in 2021 from 74,937 in 2020.

Created in 2016, INBiz serves as a single online location for numerous transactions with the state government. The site provides a streamlined, customer-centric experience that reduces confusion, stress, and delays for Hoosier business owners.

Existing state partners include the Department of Revenue, Department of Workforce Development, Office of the Attorney General, Professional Licensing Agency, Office of Technology, the Indiana Small Business Development Center, and the City of Greenwood. Users can access various services for these agencies through INBiz.

Additional Registration data from previous years:

2017 – 54,693

2018 – 58,465

2019 – 62,391

2020 – 74,937

2021 – 94,670

About INBiz

INbiz is the state of Indiana’s one-stop resource for registering and managing your business and ensuring existing businesses are compliant with state laws and regulations. It is a best-in-class portal that provides a streamlined and expedited process for your business needs. INBiz utilizes state-of-the-art security features so businesses can feel safe about inputting business information into the system. The locally-hosted INBiz call center is open Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., to answer questions and help new and existing users develop their profiles.