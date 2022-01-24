Section of Washington Street to be Closed for Sewer Lateral Repair

Huntingburg, Ind. – Due to sewer lateral repair work on Washington Street, the road will be closed between 2nd and 3rd Streets on Monday, January 24, 2022, beginning at 7:00 a.m. until approximately 3:30 p.m. Please find an alternate route during the work.

For more information, please contact Rachel Steckler, Director of Community Development, at (812) 683-2211 or by email at rsteckler@huntingburg-in.gov.