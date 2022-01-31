Sharon R. Ernst 75, of Clarksville, IN. died on at Green Valley Care Center in New Albany, IN.

Sharon was born on , 1946, in Detroit, MI. to Claude and Charlotte (Graham) Probus. She was a Jehovah’s Witness, an avid storyteller, and enjoyed spending time with her family. She worked at an assisted living campus and found a sense of purpose in helping others. She was an adoptive mom to many.

She is survived by her children John Ernst II (Rene’) of Franklin, KY, Matt Ernst of Miles City, MT., Stacy Glory of Charlestown, IN. and Cara Mayhew (Ashley) of Glasgow, KY., 13 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, sisters Linda Roby of Owensboro, KY., Theresa Ebelhar of Rockport, IN. and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband John ‘Mike’ Ernst I, a daughter Barbara Ernst, siblings John and Butch Probus, Freda Kellems, and Maria Probus.

A Funeral Service is planned for 1 PM CST at Fuller Funeral Home in Dale, IN. Interment to follow in the Calvary Cemetery in Troy, IN.

Visitation will be from 10 AM CST on at the Funeral Home

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation .

fullersfh.com Fuller Funeral Home () is handling arrangements.