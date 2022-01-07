Sheriff Tom Kleinhelter to seek another term as Dubois County Sheriff.

Sheriff Tom Kleinhelter has announced he intends to seek another term as Dubois County Sheriff. Sheriff Kleinhelter officially filed for office on , 2022, on the Republican ballot.

“Serving as your sheriff has been a great honor and privilege,” said Sheriff Kleinhelter. “Law enforcement has been my chosen career and I’ve dedicated my life to it. I would like to continue working to make this department even better and will work my hardest to keep Dubois County a safe place to live, work and raise a family.”

During his first term, Kleinhelter has already made several improvements and tax-saving investments at the jail. He transitioned the Department to a new inmate phone provider and negotiated an agreement to provide video visitation at no additional cost to Dubois County. Kleinhelter also renegotiated the jail’s medical contract for a savings of nearly $25,000 every year.

In addition, Kleinhelter has improved both public safety and that of his officers by updating the department cell and MiFi service to FirstNet, allowing all first responders to have priority service in case of an emergency. He implemented an overnight business check and “post-it note” service to let businesses know when deputies had visited their locations after hours as a safety and crime prevention precaution. Sheriff Kleinhelter has also equipped all patrol vehicles with life-saving AEDs (automated external defibrillators) to help when responding to citizens experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.

“I’m certainly proud of our Department and our accomplishments over the last few years. In addition to modernizing our jail technology and equipment, we added a school resource officer for Southeast Dubois School system, implemented a new and improved K-9 program for proactive policing and search and rescue, and completed the Indiana crime reporting requirements, receiving a 100% compliance score for the first time ever,” said Kleinhelter.

Of all of the accomplishments of his first term, however, Kleinehelter makes note of a few standouts even among an already impressive list. “One of the things we prioritize in our role on behalf of the community is being a voice for all victims and insisting on accountability for criminal offenders. Our road deputies are equipped with dashboard cameras, which help collect evidence that can help solve criminal cases and move court cases through the system with greater efficiency,” said Kleinhelter. “We have also started programs designed to increase accountability and rehabilitation of qualified inmates including group and one on one counseling through a program called Fresh Start in partnership with LifeSpring. All of these things are important for a Sheriff to support and I am happy to do so.”

Kleinhelter also looks forward to continuing his leadership and supervision of the jail expansion, which will continue into the term of the next Sheriff.

“I am absolutely grateful to serve as your sheriff,” said Kleinhelter. “If the voters choose to elect me to another term I will work every day to live up to the trust and confidence they have placed in me.”

Tom Kleinhelter lives in Jasper with his wife of 29 years, Angie. The Kleinhelters are members of the Holy Family Catholic Church. They have two grown children. Reece, 23, is a college senior. Taylor, 25, lives in Jasper and is engaged to be married this year.

Kleinhelter is a 1987 graduate of Northeast Dubois High School, a 1994 graduate of Jail Officer School, and a 1999 graduate of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy. He was awarded the Seven Seals Award from the Indiana National Guard for Meritorious Leadership. In 2020, he was named Sheriff of the year from the Indiana Sheriffs’ Association and was voted Best Elected Official presented by the Herald in 2021.