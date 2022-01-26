Shirley Mae Kahle, age 85, of Holland, Indiana, passed away at 4:27 a.m., on Monday, January 24, 2022, at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand.

She was born May 16, 1936, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Karl and Dora (Hemmer) Bolling; and married Eugene Henry Kahle on June 3, 1956, at St. James Lutheran Church in Holland. Shirley worked as a sales clerk at Holland Distributors and volunteered at Shared Abundance in Huntingburg. She was an active member of the Holland United Methodist Church where she played the organ for 50+ years, sang in the senior choir with her husband, was a United Methodist historian, and member of the Holland United Methodist Women. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Mel Bolling; and son-in-law, Douglas Partenheimer.

She is survived by her husband, Eugene Henry “Jeep” Kahle of Holland; five children, Kathy Partenheimer of Holland, Sherry (Rick) Buschkoetter of Jasper, Melodie (Kevin) Brooks of Huntingburg, Jody Kahle of Holland, and Kary (Kristy) Kahle of Chandler; one sister, Norma (Allan) Wibbeler of Huntingburg; her sister-in-law, Carol Bolling of Huntingburg; by (14) grandchildren and (11) great-grandchildren with one on the way.

Funeral services for Shirley Kahle will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 29, 2022, at the Holland United Methodist Church in Holland, Indiana. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Pastor Keith Chanley will officiate at the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Holland United Methodist Church from 2:00-8:00 p.m., on Friday; and also one hour prior to the funeral on Saturday. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with funeral arrangements. All public visitation will be held at the church. Memorial contributions can be made toward family wishes. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com