Sisters Of St. Benedict in Ferdinand Temporarily Close Mass and Tours to the Public.

Due to the increased transmissibility of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, and out of an abundance of caution for the members of their religious community and the general public, the Sisters of St. Benedict in Ferdinand regret that Mass and tours will not be available to visitors for the time being. Those who are interested in attending Mass or taking a tour in the future can follow the Sisters at www.thedome.org or on social media for updates on when they might be able to visit.

While Mass and tours are unavailable to the public, for the time being, the Monastery Gift Shop remains open, although properly-worn masks are currently required for all who visit there. The Sisters of St. Benedict in Ferdinand make up one of the largest Benedictine communities of women in the United States — over 110 members strong and thriving. They seek God through the Benedictine tradition of community life, prayer, hospitality, and service to others. By their life and work, they commit themselves to being a presence of peace as they join their sisters and brothers in the common search for God. The Monastery Immaculate Conception was founded in 1867 by four young Benedictine sisters who came to Ferdinand to teach the children of area settlers. Since then, more than 1,000 women have entered this community. Their ministries extend both beyond education and beyond Ferdinand, with members of their community serving as teachers, social workers, parish ministers, counselors, nurses, youth ministers, chaplains, librarians, and more.