St. Anthony American Legion is having their annual spring chicken dinner meal.

If you are looking for a meal idea for Sunday, January 16th, the St. Anthony American Legion is having an annual spring chicken dinner meal.

The dinners will start serving at 10 and will go until sold out.

They will be drive-thru only.

Meals include fried chicken, German fries, slaw, dessert, and baked beans all for $12 per person.

