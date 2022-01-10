State Rep. Shane Lindauer legislation would prohibit registered sex offenders from working near children.

To keep children safe from possible predators, State Rep. Shane Lindauer (R-Jasper) authored legislation to prohibit registered sex offenders from working within 1,000 feet of school property, a public park, or a licensed daycare.

Lindauer said these dangerous criminals are already not allowed to live near these properties, so it makes sense to extend that restriction to their place of employment.

If passed, sex offenders would also be prohibited to work within 1 mile of the residence of the victim of the offender. If passed into law, the penalty for a violation would be a Level 6 felony, which is punishable by up to 30 months in prison.

House Bill 1227 is assigned to the House Courts and Criminal Code Committee for consideration. To learn more and watch legislative proceedings, visit iga.in.gov