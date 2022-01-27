Sylvia M. Spencer, 85, of Ferdinand passed away Wednesday January 26, 2022 at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand. Sylvia was born on April 30, 1936 in Ferdinand to Albert A. and Theresia (Loechte) Krampe. She was united in marriage to Walter Spencer Sr. on May 14, 1975 in Illinois. Walter preceded her in death on August 25, 1982.

Sylvia retired from the Sisters of St. Benedict as a housekeeper, and formerly worked as a waitress. She was a member of Christ the King Parish, St. Ferdinand Church, and the Ferdinand American Legion Post 124 Auxillary. She enjoyed sewing, decorating for Christmas and crafts, and was always there for other people. She loved being with family and friends.

Surviving are her significant other, Francis Altman of Ferdinand. One daughter, Faith (David) Schaefer of Fulda. Three grandchildren, Derrick Schaefer (Angie Kleeman) , Brock (Michelle) Schaefer, and Kendra (Cody) Mullis. Eight great-grandchildren also survive. One brother, Jerry (Rita) Krampe of Ferdinand, one sister, Marie Daunhauer of Ferdinand, and a brother-in-law, Arnold Hurst of Virginia. Sylvia was preceded in death by two brothers, Albert “Sonny”, and Bernard Krampe, and two sisters, Ann Hurst and Francille Oser.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM Eastern on Monday January 31, 2022 in Saint Ferdinand Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday January 30th at

Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand from 4:00 to 8:00 PM Eastern, and Monday from 7:00 to 9:30 AM Eastern. Memorial contributions may be made to The Sisters Of Saint Benedict or Team H-A-P-P-Y, Spencer County Relay for Life. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.