Teachers testify against education bill

Teachers in Indiana are lining-up to fight a plan that would have parents see just what their kids are learning in school. Dozens of teachers testified yesterday against the classroom transparency plan. They say the proposed law would censor what they can teach. Republican state Rep. Tony Cook, who is a former teacher himself, says parents need to know how teachers are talking about race, gender, sex, and all manner of other things in the classroom.

