Tell City Police Department arrest man on multiple child molesting charges.

The Tell City Police Department say they made an arrest following an ongoing investigation from Nov. 2021.

TCPD says they opened a criminal investigation into allegations of unlawful sexual contact between 26-year-old Shane Thomas and a child under the age of 14.

During the investigation, detectives say they developed probable cause to arrest Thomas.

The police department says Thomas was arrested and charged by TCPD detectives on ten counts of child molesting and four counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.

They say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

Thomas is being held at Perry County Detention Center on a $240,000 bond.

TCPD is asking anyone with information involving the incident to call the police department at 812-547-7068 or their anonymous tip-line at 812-547-9563.