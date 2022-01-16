Texas man arrested in Jasper for OWI after accident

A Texas man was arrested in Jasper on OWI charges after a vehicle accident.

Early this morning, the Jasper Police Department responded to a single-vehicle accident near the intersection of Westwood Blvd and Village Court.

Once officers arrived at the scene they located two male subjects in the vehicle.

They were able to identify the driver as 23-Year-Old, Jose Martinez Jimenez, of Houston Texas.

Officers noticed Martinez Jimenez was showing signs of impairment, so they transported him to the Jasper Police Department for a Field Sobriety Test.

Due to the results of the Field Sobriety Test, Martinez Jimenez was offered a chemical test.

Martinez Jimenez submitted to the chemical test, which revealed he had a BAC of .11%.

Martinez Jimenez was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and is facing charges of OWI and OWI Endangerment.