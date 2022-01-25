The 27th annual Gun and knife show Saturday January 29th

The 27th annual Gun and knife show will be held on Saturday, Jan 29th from 9a until 4p eastern and Sun Jan 30th from 9a until 3p eastern at the Ferdinand Community center in Ferdinand.

Known as one of the largest gun shows in the area, they will have over 130 tables and a large selection of new and used guns and knives. Concessions will be served, and all proceeds benefit the Ferdinand community center.

For more information on this event, you can call 812-630-5672 or 812-639-9948