The City of Jasper will be Replacing a Water Main

The City of Jasper, along with its contractor, will be replacing a water main in the 3 rd Ave./Meridian Road area. The area impacted by this project is 3 rd Ave. east from Meridian Road to Gun Club Road and South Meridian Road from 3rd Ave. going approximately 500 feet south. This work will require lane closures, traffic pattern movements, and intermittent street closures at times to facilitate the work. The construction activities are scheduled to start on Monday, Jan 31st, and are scheduled to last approximately two months. The City of Jasper reminds motorists to use caution and slow down in construction zones.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



