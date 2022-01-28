The House Approved a Ban on Critical Race Theory in Indiana schools.

Republicans in the Indiana House have accomplished one of their top goals for the year. The House yesterday approved a ban on critical race theory in Indiana schools. The proposal says it would ban the teaching of racial stereotypes. Democrats at the Capitol say Republicans are afraid of talking with kids about America’s racial past, but Republican sponsor and former teacher Tony Cook, says the ban is to stop teachers from going “too far” in the classroom. The proposal now heads to a less-than-certain future in the Indiana Senate.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



