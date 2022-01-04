The Indiana State Police Capitol Police Section is now accepting applications. Individuals who are interested in beginning a rewarding career as a Capitol Police Officer may apply online at https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/indianasp. This website will provide a detailed synopsis of the application process as well as information on additional career opportunities with the Indiana State Police Department.

Applications must be received via online submission by 11:59 pm (EDT) on Sunday, February 6 , 2022 . Applications received after the deadline will not be accepted.

Basic Eligibility Requirements and consideration factors for a Capitol Police Officer:

Must be a United States citizen. Must be at least 21 years of age when appointed as a police employee. (Appointment date is August 12, 2022) Must meet a minimum vision standard (corrected or uncorrected) of 20/50 acuity in each eye and 20/50 distant binocular acuity in both eyes. Must possess a valid driver’s license to operate an automobile. Must be a high school graduate as evidenced by a diploma or general equivalency diploma

The academy begins on Monday, May 2, 2022. The starting salary for a Capitol Police Section Probationary Officer is $45,387.00 a year. The Indiana State Police Capitol Police Section also offers an excellent health care plan, which includes medical, dental, vision, and pharmacy coverage for both current and retired employees along with their families. The State maintains short-term and long-term disability plans for full time employees after six (6) months of continuous employment. As an Indiana State Police Capitol Police Officer, you are automatically enrolled in the Public Employees Retirement Fund (PERF). The State will contribute to your retirement account.

Interested applicants can obtain additional information about a career as a Capitol Police Officer by visiting https://www.in.gov/isp/career-opportunities/capitol-police .