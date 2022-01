A BRAMWELL-MCKAY MASONRY TRUCK WAS STOLEN FROM 1355 VINE STREET BETWEEN THE TIME OF 9:30PM ON 01-12-2022 AND 5:00AM ON 01-13-2022.

THE VEHICLE IS A WHITE 2003 FORD F250 WITH INDIANA LICENSE PLATE: NIE584. IF THE PUBLIC HAS ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THIS INVESTIGATION, THEY ARE ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE JASPER POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 812-482-2255 OR THE ANONYMOUS TIP LINE AT 812-481-2677.