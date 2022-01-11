The Jasper Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a semi-trailer missing a set of dually tires. Sunday between 4:00 pm and 4:45 pm, an unknown semi-trailer lost a set of dually tires that crashed into the building at 1090 Newton St. The police department is wanting anyone who witnessed this crash near the intersection of 11th and Newton St to please contact our department with that information. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Jasper Police Department at 812-482-2255 or the anonymous tip line at 812-481-COPS.

