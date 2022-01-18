The Purdue Extension Educators of Dubois County held their Annual Meeting Saturday

The Purdue Extension educators of Dubois County presented their successes for 2021 to the public Saturday morning at their annual meeting. Last year Purdue Extension made a change to the staffing in that Lisa Wilson was promoted to Area 3 Director and Chelsea Brewer was moved into the Dubois County Extension Director. Purdue Extension for Dubois County welcomed Lauren Fenneman as the new 4H Youth Development Assistant Educator assisting Lisa Wilson. In the Fall of 2021 Marina Guerrero and Theodora Houchins joined the County Extension team. Also Ken Eck, Ag and Natural Resources Director celebrated 25 years of service in extension.

The annual meeting was an opportunity for the public to learn what extension services are and who benefits.

Chelsea Brewer Explains

Purdue Extension regardless of the county is your educational partner for life as they strive to bring knowledge and research from the university into your daily world. We will feature comments from many of the Dubois County extension educators as the week procedes. Please join us to learn more about Purdue Extension in Dubois County.