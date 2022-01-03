If you love Nachos, prizes, and useless knowledge, I have the perfect event for you.

The Teen Outback is hosting a trivia night at the Huntingburg event center. This event will take place on Saturday, January 29th at the Huntingburg event center.

Doors will open at 6 pm and trivia will begin at 7 pm.

There will be other fun activities as well including half pot, rock, paper, scissors, head or tails, and a castle stacking contest. Pulled pork or chicken nachos, assorted fruits, and soft drinks are provided.

Must be 21+ to participate and The trivia is teams of 8 and preregistration is required.

Register online at teenoutback.com by January 7th.