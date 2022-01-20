The Vincennes University Jasper Campus launched their collaborative robotics lab on Tuesday. They had many cobot demonstrations by telamon robotics. Vincennes University Jasper Dean Christian Bloom describes how this technology will be important for the immediate area..

The collaborative robotics lab has been made possible through Lilly Endowment’s Charting the Future for Indiana’s Colleges and Universities grant funding. VU’s $8 million “Developing a Workforce Ecosystem for Industry 4.0 in Indiana” grant brings together innovative solutions and technology to accelerate key technical skills in Indiana’s advanced manufacturing and logistics workforce.